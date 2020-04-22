Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) Shares Gap Down to $3.05

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.80, but opened at $3.05. Mallinckrodt shares last traded at $3.24, with a volume of 84,944 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on MNK. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt to $3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mallinckrodt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mallinckrodt from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

The firm has a market cap of $292.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.45.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $804.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.73 million. Mallinckrodt had a negative net margin of 31.51% and a positive return on equity of 27.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mallinckrodt PLC will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 586,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 240,366 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 845,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 477,200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 317,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 30,483 shares during the period. Finally, 361 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mallinckrodt in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK)

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

