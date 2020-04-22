Mamamancini’s (MMMB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mamamancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

OTCMKTS MMMB traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,607. The firm has a market cap of $40.75 million, a PE ratio of 43.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.07. Mamamancini’s has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04.

MMMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mamamancini’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mamamancini’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef, turkey, chicken, and pork meatballs with sauce; meatloaf and Italian entrees; and meats and sauces. It sells its products through a commission broker network to supermarkets and mass-market retailers, and food distributors.

