Marathon Asset Management LLP Grows Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 81.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 503,862 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,958 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $50,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,268,443 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,426,490,000 after buying an additional 264,185 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,726,772 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,153,235,000 after purchasing an additional 813,201 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,268,691 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $781,457,000 after buying an additional 316,468 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,429,036 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $475,244,000 after buying an additional 58,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,305,662 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $352,913,000 after purchasing an additional 499,635 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded up $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.57. 2,555,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,602,811. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.45. The company has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.69 and a 12-month high of $118.69.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 52.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total transaction of $581,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,671,430.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total value of $73,773.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,822.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,363 shares of company stock worth $5,935,121. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, January 31st. MKM Partners raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.32.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

