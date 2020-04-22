Marathon Asset Management LLP Has $36.88 Million Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 448,268 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,416 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $36,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.5% in the first quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 27,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 24.4% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FRC. Citigroup lowered their price objective on First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Compass Point started coverage on First Republic Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.93.

NYSE FRC traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $98.12. 751,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.09. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $70.06 and a 12 month high of $122.34.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $916.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.80 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.46%. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 14.62%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

