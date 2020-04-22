Marathon Asset Management LLP Has $40.62 Million Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $40,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,025.2% during the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 120,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,752,000 after buying an additional 109,900 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,227,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $567,755,000 after buying an additional 346,723 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CP shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $268.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $380.00 to $359.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $243.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $361.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.36.

Shares of NYSE:CP traded up $9.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.33. 1,053,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,819. The company has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a one year low of $173.26 and a one year high of $275.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.91 and a 200 day moving average of $239.26.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $1.56. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 31.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

