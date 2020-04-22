Marathon Asset Management LLP Reduces Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Marathon Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 461,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,285 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned about 0.06% of Activision Blizzard worth $27,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 489,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 164,842 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 165.2% in the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.98. 6,681,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,159,265. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.61. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.84 and a 1 year high of $68.32.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $1,991,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,300,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $8,769,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.61.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

