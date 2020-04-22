Marathon Asset Management LLP Sells 204,250 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Marathon Asset Management LLP cut its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 966,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 204,250 shares during the period. Travelers Companies makes up 1.7% of Marathon Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $95,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.59.

Travelers Companies stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,274,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Travelers Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.99 and a fifty-two week high of $155.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.17%.

In other news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III acquired 670 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.54 per share, with a total value of $79,421.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,253.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

