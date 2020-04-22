Marathon Asset Management LLP Sells 3,668 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Marathon Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,668 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned about 0.20% of MarketAxess worth $25,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in MarketAxess by 218.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total value of $1,027,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,014,198.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MKTX shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $363.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of MarketAxess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.86.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX traded up $13.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $424.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,952. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.56 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 6.83. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $256.61 and a 12 month high of $449.94.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

