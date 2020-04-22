Marathon Asset Management LLP Trims Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Marathon Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,507 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned about 0.16% of Analog Devices worth $52,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,265,410,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,151,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,800,617,000 after buying an additional 291,719 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,283,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $626,500,000 after buying an additional 113,743 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $463,695,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,530,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,784,000 after purchasing an additional 749,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $5.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,169,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,074,869. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.02. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $127.30. The company has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.73.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 2,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.32 per share, with a total value of $237,631.92. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 1,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $170,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,686 shares of company stock valued at $762,900 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

