Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.09

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.09 and traded as low as $0.63. Marrone Bio Innovations shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 541,700 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MBII. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Marrone Bio Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 target price on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Get Marrone Bio Innovations alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $100.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 160.98% and a negative net margin of 126.40%. The company had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marrone Bio Innovations Inc will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 537,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 529,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 24,772 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 26,297 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 34,895 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 40,939 shares during the period. 34.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBII)

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc provides bio-based pest management and plant health products primarily for agricultural and water markets in the United States and internationally. It offers herbicides; fungicides; nematicides; insecticides; algaecides for algae control; molluscicides for mussel and snail control; plant growth and stress regulators; and water treatment products for various applications, such as hydroelectric and thermoelectric power generation, industrial applications, drinking water, aquaculture, irrigation, and recreation.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.