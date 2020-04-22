Martin Capital Partners LLC Has $4.76 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,605 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 3.6% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 56.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.62. 3,792,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,202,152. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.02. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $125.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.15.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.