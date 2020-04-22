Martin Capital Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Martin Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,660 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 4.4% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,326,225,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Pfizer by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,393,867,000 after buying an additional 22,232,056 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 205.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,102,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $513,358,000 after buying an additional 8,819,241 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 8,091,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,432,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,035,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,472 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $35.62. The company had a trading volume of 22,497,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,195,756. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The stock has a market cap of $204.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.03.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.