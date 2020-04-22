Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $315.96.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $348.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of MA stock traded down $6.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $245.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,837,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,651,314. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.55.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

In other news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.41, for a total transaction of $12,231,711.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,602,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,423,646,366.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,070 shares of company stock valued at $86,606,403 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,930,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,027,054,000 after acquiring an additional 143,079 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,804,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,316,366,000 after purchasing an additional 62,592 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,038,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,183,742,000 after purchasing an additional 367,242 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,483,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,727,324,000 after purchasing an additional 772,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $2,754,179,000. 75.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.