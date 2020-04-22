Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,754,179,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 29,736.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,732 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942,155 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Mastercard by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,483,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,727,324,000 after buying an additional 772,021 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,474,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,263,000 after acquiring an additional 663,720 shares during the period. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.41, for a total transaction of $12,231,711.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,602,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,423,646,366.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $2,659,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,070 shares of company stock worth $86,606,403 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded up $11.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $256.91. 5,065,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,632,373. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $253.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $256.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.45.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Mastercard from $348.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Mastercard from $340.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.68.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

