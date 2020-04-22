Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)’s share price fell 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.69, approximately 745,419 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,541,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

MTNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matinas BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Sunday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.58.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.68.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTNB. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Matinas BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI purchased a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Matinas BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Matinas BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Matinas BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

About Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. The company enables the delivery of life-changing medicines using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. Its LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecules, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

