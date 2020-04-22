Matrix AI Network (MAN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $153,959.00

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Matrix AI Network has a market cap of $3.62 million and $153,959.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded up 29.6% against the US dollar. One Matrix AI Network token can currently be bought for $0.0171 or 0.00000241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, LBank, Kucoin and Ethfinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Matrix AI Network alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00588875 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014700 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007404 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 284.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Token Profile

MAN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 644,377,796 tokens and its circulating supply is 211,229,782 tokens. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io

Matrix AI Network Token Trading

Matrix AI Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Gate.io, DDEX, Kucoin, IDEX, HitBTC, LBank, CoinEgg and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matrix AI Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matrix AI Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Matrix AI Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matrix AI Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.