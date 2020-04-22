Maverick Chain Price Tops $0.0023 (MVC)

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Maverick Chain has a total market capitalization of $242,446.10 and $2,336.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maverick Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges including DEx.top and CoinEgg. In the last week, Maverick Chain has traded up 11% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Maverick Chain alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014085 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $191.75 or 0.02700610 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00220734 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00059416 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00051455 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000764 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maverick Chain’s official website is www.mvchain.net . Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Maverick Chain Token Trading

Maverick Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maverick Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maverick Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maverick Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.