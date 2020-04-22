Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) Short Interest Down 15.0% in March

Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200,000 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the March 15th total of 9,644,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 13.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:MAXR traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,018,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,505. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average is $12.89. Maxar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45. The stock has a market cap of $650.72 million, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.29 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 5.52%. Equities analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAXR. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Maxar Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on shares of Maxar Technologies and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Maxar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

