Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises 3.1% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.53. 4,377,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,422,852. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $38.58 and a 12 month high of $62.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.