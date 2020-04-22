Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Buys New Holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 20.0% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 43,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SYSCO by 6.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,747,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,356 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 1.1% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 59,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SYSCO by 8.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of SYSCO from $78.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of SYSCO in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.45.

SYY stock traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,983,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,174,388. SYSCO Co. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.25.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

