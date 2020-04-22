Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $121,000 Stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC reduced its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,951 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth $1,078,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 6,921 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,778,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 497,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,735,000 after acquiring an additional 112,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

NASDAQ:GT traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.47. 3,911,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,840,188. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.04. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $20.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Nomura Securities initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Standpoint Research upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.02.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT).

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.