Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 10,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 70,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,306,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $13,883,000. 39.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $6.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.97. 40,031,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,384,676. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $237.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

