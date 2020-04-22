Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Makes New Investment in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 376.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 66,722 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 121.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 24,834 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours in the first quarter valued at $357,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Chemours in the first quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Chemours by 58.8% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,029,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,135,000 after buying an additional 381,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

CC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Chemours from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Chemours from $33.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Chemours from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.96.

In other Chemours news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 220,759 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,532,144.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,992. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard H. Brown bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $105,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,544,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,593,890. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.02. Chemours Co has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $40.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Chemours had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 52.65%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Research analysts expect that Chemours Co will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

