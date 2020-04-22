Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Makes New Investment in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 30,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,000. Equifax makes up 2.8% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Equifax by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EFX traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,124,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,136. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.22, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.01 and a 1 year high of $164.77.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $957.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.27 million. Equifax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John T. Hartman sold 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.58, for a total transaction of $351,436.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EFX shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $166.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Equifax from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Equifax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.64.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

