Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Purchases 474 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,626,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $985,936,000 after purchasing an additional 85,238 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 585,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,652,000 after buying an additional 146,835 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 493,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 243,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,227,000 after acquiring an additional 11,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 899.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 198,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,370,000 after purchasing an additional 178,304 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $3.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $275.05. 719,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754,747. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $276.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $214.22 and a 1-year high of $384.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.1098 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

