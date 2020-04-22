Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,683,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,749,000 after acquiring an additional 915,061 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,715,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,962,000 after purchasing an additional 430,457 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 6,524,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,701,000 after purchasing an additional 52,205 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,717,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,305,000 after buying an additional 180,310 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,109,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,627,000 after buying an additional 128,281 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.40. 4,332,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,753,921. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.87. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

