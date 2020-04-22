Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $17.10, but opened at $16.55. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Medical Properties Trust shares last traded at $15.47, with a volume of 5,230,520 shares trading hands.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet raised Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 31,725,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $669,726,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316,576 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,938,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,999,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377,804 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 345.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,699,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,277 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,649,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,136 shares during the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average of $20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $256.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.35 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 43.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 83.08%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

