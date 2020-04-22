Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Raub Brock Capital Management LP

Raub Brock Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,121 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises approximately 4.2% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $19,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CLS Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 303.4% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $3.93 on Tuesday, reaching $97.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,469,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,929,415. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.38. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDT. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.88.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

