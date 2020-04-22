Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by TrimTabs Asset Management LLC

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,696 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,863,179 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,595,491,000 after acquiring an additional 567,864 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,687,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,229,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,925 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,648,853,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,968,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,017,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,222,384 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $932,829,000 after buying an additional 520,148 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDT traded down $3.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,469,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,929,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $136.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.38. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.88.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

