Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,416 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 9.7% in the first quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,023 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% during the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,896 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 9.6% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 564,603 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $50,915,000 after purchasing an additional 49,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $230,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDT traded down $3.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,469,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,929,415. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.34. The company has a market capitalization of $136.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra raised their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Guggenheim raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DZ Bank raised Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.88.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

