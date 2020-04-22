Merchants Trust plc (LON:MRCH) to Issue GBX 6.80 Dividend

Merchants Trust plc (LON:MRCH) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Friday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:MRCH opened at GBX 374.50 ($4.93) on Wednesday. Merchants Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 3.36 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 569 ($7.48). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 389.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 485.42. The company has a market capitalization of $434.25 million and a PE ratio of -14.92. The company has a current ratio of 11.88, a quick ratio of 11.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.31.

In related news, insider Colin Clark purchased 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 557 ($7.33) per share, for a total transaction of £25,622 ($33,704.29).

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

