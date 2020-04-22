Meridian Financial Partners LLC Acquires 345 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Paypal comprises approximately 0.6% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Paypal by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paypal alerts:

In other Paypal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 92,700 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $9,977,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,749,253.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,220,554. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Paypal from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.82.

Shares of Paypal stock traded down $4.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.54. The company had a trading volume of 11,622,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,537,885. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $124.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.92 and a 200 day moving average of $107.23.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.