Meridian Financial Partners LLC Grows Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,652 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 0.7% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Oracle by 25.2% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,002 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 322.5% during the 1st quarter. Sailer Financial LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,167 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 132.7% in the first quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 110,980 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 63,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at $71,000. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

ORCL traded down $2.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.31. 14,050,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,314,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.34. The firm has a market cap of $172.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.