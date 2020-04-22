Meridian Financial Partners LLC Has $638,000 Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up 0.7% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascension Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. King Wealth now owns 4,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,792,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,202,152. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $125.31. The firm has a market cap of $88.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.92 and its 200 day moving average is $110.02.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Cfra dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (down from $127.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.15.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

