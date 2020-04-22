M&G (MNG) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

M&G (LON: MNG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/20/2020 – M&G had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

4/14/2020 – M&G had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 202 ($2.66). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – M&G had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/2/2020 – M&G had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 256 ($3.37) to GBX 215 ($2.83). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – M&G had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

3/20/2020 – M&G had its “sector performer” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/13/2020 – M&G had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 297 ($3.91) to GBX 235 ($3.09). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

M&G stock traded up GBX 0.49 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 128 ($1.68). The stock had a trading volume of 10,353,274 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.17, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion and a PE ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 141.23. M&G Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 86.40 ($1.14) and a 12 month high of £113.95 ($149.89).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.77 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.27%. M&G’s payout ratio is currently 0.56%.

In related news, insider Clare Bousfield sold 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.49), for a total value of £2,971.90 ($3,909.37). Also, insider Clare Thompson bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 172 ($2.26) per share, with a total value of £34,400 ($45,251.25).

M&G plc, a holding company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and investment company. The company manages investments for individuals and large institutional investors, such as pension funds around the world. Its investments include bonds, equities, alternatives, real estate, infrastructure, and multi-asset classes.

