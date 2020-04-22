Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

MBCN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Middlefield Banc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Boenning Scattergood cut Middlefield Banc from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

NASDAQ MBCN traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,761. Middlefield Banc has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.55. The company has a market cap of $109.12 million, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $11.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Middlefield Banc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Middlefield Banc news, Director Robert W. Toth bought 1,000 shares of Middlefield Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.61 per share, with a total value of $25,610.00. Corporate insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 1,412.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the period. 27.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

