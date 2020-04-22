Middleton & Co Inc MA Acquires 700 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 156,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,798,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in Citigroup by 88.4% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 0.9% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,827,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Citigroup by 9.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 436,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,109,000 after purchasing an additional 37,558 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on C. Societe Generale raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.98.

Citigroup stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.24. 21,885,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,832,631. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.73 and its 200-day moving average is $68.31.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

