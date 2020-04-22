Middleton & Co Inc MA Boosts Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions comprises approximately 1.4% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $7,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 73,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,110,000 after buying an additional 7,807 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,169,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $645,994,000 after buying an additional 14,629 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 15.9% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on BR. DA Davidson raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.20.

Shares of NYSE BR traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.41. 566,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,646. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.90 and a 12 month high of $136.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.76.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.02 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.83% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 12,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $1,529,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,360.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 1,089 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $105,752.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,311.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,947 shares of company stock valued at $2,885,820. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.