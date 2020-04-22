Middleton & Co Inc MA Boosts Stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $6,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,538,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Iqvia in the 4th quarter valued at $178,404,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Iqvia by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,168,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $335,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,399 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the 4th quarter worth $145,335,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 199.2% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,204,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $186,150,000 after buying an additional 802,050 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IQV traded up $3.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $125.55. The stock had a trading volume of 634,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,051. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a one year low of $81.79 and a one year high of $169.14.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Iqvia news, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $115,638,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $994,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 716,328 shares of company stock valued at $117,603,065. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Iqvia from $184.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Iqvia from $195.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Iqvia from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Iqvia from $163.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Iqvia from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Iqvia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.41.

Iqvia Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

