Middleton & Co Inc MA Boosts Stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $6,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,538,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Iqvia in the 4th quarter valued at $178,404,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Iqvia by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,168,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $335,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,399 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the 4th quarter worth $145,335,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 199.2% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,204,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $186,150,000 after buying an additional 802,050 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:IQV traded up $3.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $125.55. The stock had a trading volume of 634,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,051. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a one year low of $81.79 and a one year high of $169.14.
In other Iqvia news, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $115,638,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $994,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 716,328 shares of company stock valued at $117,603,065. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Iqvia from $184.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Iqvia from $195.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Iqvia from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Iqvia from $163.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Iqvia from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Iqvia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.41.
Iqvia Profile
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
