Middleton & Co Inc MA Buys 550 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,006 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 52,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $355,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,583,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $293,137,000 after buying an additional 383,843 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2,616.0% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 51,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after buying an additional 49,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,269,269 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $143,999,000 after buying an additional 256,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

MDT traded down $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.08. 7,696,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,939,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.42.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

