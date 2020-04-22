Middleton & Co Inc MA Buys 650 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 138,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 7.3% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP lifted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 7,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCI stock traded up $3.50 on Wednesday, reaching $163.17. 1,649,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,513,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.82 and a 200-day moving average of $144.37. The company has a market cap of $67.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.83, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.27. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a one year low of $114.18 and a one year high of $168.75.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.05). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

CCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. New Street Research raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.10.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

