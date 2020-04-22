Middleton & Co Inc MA Has $1.25 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Middleton & Co Inc MA cut its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. WP Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 64,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 18,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 37,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.76. 37,455,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,752,047. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.44. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

