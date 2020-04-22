Middleton & Co Inc MA Has $2.24 Million Stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,798 shares of the energy giant’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Exelon by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 715 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

EXC traded up $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,088,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,092,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.04. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $51.18.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus lowered their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exelon from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.08.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

