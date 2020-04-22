Middleton & Co Inc MA Lowers Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Middleton & Co Inc MA trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $3,442,092,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $6,050,510,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Bank of America by 11,950.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 26,813,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,522,000 after purchasing an additional 26,591,205 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,173,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,785,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,950,000 after buying an additional 8,515,773 shares during the period. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.80. 49,633,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,173,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.70. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.50.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.68.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

