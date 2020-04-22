Middleton & Co Inc MA Purchases 305 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 381.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 72,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.02, for a total transaction of $14,813,076.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,940,352.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total transaction of $1,011,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,077.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,546 shares of company stock valued at $56,033,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.50.

NYSE ECL traded up $4.60 on Wednesday, hitting $174.76. The company had a trading volume of 985,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $211.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.12.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.