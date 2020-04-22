Middleton & Co Inc MA Purchases Shares of 6,499 Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Middleton & Co Inc MA acquired a new position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,499 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Msci by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Msci in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Msci during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Msci during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Msci in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 1,903 shares of Msci stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total value of $545,076.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 290,845 shares in the company, valued at $83,306,733.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,903 shares of company stock worth $2,076,751. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Msci from $274.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Msci from $336.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $324.00 price target (up previously from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.33.

MSCI traded up $9.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $320.62. 640,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,166. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.81. Msci Inc has a fifty-two week low of $206.82 and a fifty-two week high of $335.43. The stock has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $406.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.15 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 285.06% and a net margin of 36.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

