Middleton & Co Inc MA Reduces Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Middleton & Co Inc MA decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,431 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 2.3% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 9,666 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,904 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 29,104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,367,358 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,291,820,000 after purchasing an additional 102,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.54.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $8.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $309.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,969,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,506,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $233.05 and a 12-month high of $325.26. The company has a market capitalization of $137.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.74.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

