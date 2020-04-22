Middleton & Co Inc MA Sells 220 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Middleton & Co Inc MA lessened its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,226,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 844,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,947,000 after acquiring an additional 276,433 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 12,170.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 261,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 259,472 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,735.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 195,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,807,000 after purchasing an additional 184,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 265.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 231,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,155,000 after purchasing an additional 167,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

TROW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $152.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.42.

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.63. 746,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,357. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12-month low of $82.51 and a 12-month high of $139.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.52 and a 200 day moving average of $118.73. The firm has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total value of $7,837,794.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 400,508 shares in the company, valued at $55,073,855.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.