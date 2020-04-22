Middleton & Co Inc MA Sells 3,865 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Middleton & Co Inc MA lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 19.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,865 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 21,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 82.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,575,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,536,000 after buying an additional 1,161,260 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 145,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,216,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,842,795. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.59 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $52.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.53.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

USB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cfra cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

