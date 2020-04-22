Middleton & Co Inc MA Sells 5,537 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Middleton & Co Inc MA cut its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,537 shares during the period. IHS Markit comprises approximately 1.6% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $8,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in IHS Markit by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 208,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,973,000 after buying an additional 10,737 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 8.2% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,376,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,402,000 after acquiring an additional 853,329 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 334,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,402,000 after purchasing an additional 31,297 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 145.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

INFO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Argus raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.06.

In other IHS Markit news, Director William E. Ford acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $1,169,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,254.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 496,764 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $33,298,090.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,707,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,443,804.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,006,671 shares of company stock worth $73,856,524. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IHS Markit stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,866,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100,205. IHS Markit Ltd has a 52-week low of $44.81 and a 52-week high of $81.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.59 and a 200 day moving average of $71.13.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.74%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.54%.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.